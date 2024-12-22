Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Season draws over 12 million visitors

Riyadh: In a significant milestone, Riyadh Season 2024, an entertainment and tourist festival in Saudi Arabia, has set a new record by attracting 12 million visitors since its launch on October 12.

The record-breaking numbers were announced by Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

This achievement reflects the distinctive variety of events offered during the current season.

Also Read Most followed TikToker Khaby Lame performs Umrah

Recent additions, including The Groves and Souq Al-Awaleen, have further enhanced the visitor experience, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The opening of Courchevel Zone in Boulevard World has provided visitors with a distinctive winter experience.

The much anticipated Boxing Week, featuring the historic rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, attracted a significant global audience, adding a thrilling dimension to the season.

A collaborative effort with SAUDIA Group led to the recent launch of the Boulevard Runway zone, which offers a unique blend of aviation and entertainment.