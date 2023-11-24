Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Season to host first ever ‘Global Dog Festival’

The festival will be held from November 30 to December 1.

Published: 24th November 2023 5:28 pm IST
Photo: @HendoWang/Unsplash

Riyadh Season is all set to host the ‘Global Dog Festival’ in Saudi Arabia’s capital from November 30 to December 1.

The dog festival is said to be the first of its kind in the Kingdom and to attract 250 dogs from around the world at the 200,000 square-meter Boulevard Hall.

The festival will feature various competitions including a Saluki Race, IGP-competitive Schutzhund, and an agility skill test.

Riyadh Season 2023

The fourth edition of the Riyadh Season was unveiled on October 28 under the motto “Big Time”.

This year’s Riyadh season features exceptional events like Barbie World and Disney Castle, aiming to create over 200,000 jobs and empower more than 2000 companies.

Riyadh hosts 12 diverse events this season, including world celebrity concerts, theatrical shows, a football museum, and international cuisine restaurants.

The festival has attracted 2 million visitors in its first two weeks, with plans to attract more visitors from the Kingdom and globally in the coming months.

