Saudi Arabia: Rs 1 cr fine for violating privacy through mobile phones

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the imposition of a fine of 500,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) (Rs 1,05,97,871) and one year of jail time on anyone who is caught violating the privacy of others by misusing mobile phones.

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecution revealed that the violator of “the sanctity of private life” commits a felony that leads to imprisonment and a fine.

The public prosecution office said in a Tweet, on Sunday, “The sanctity of private life is one of the rights that are protected by law and order.”

Also Read Saudi Arabia approves law to protect personal data

It added that “it is prohibited to prejudice this regard through the misuse of smartphones.”

The public prosecution published an infographic, in which it explained that anyone who has violated private life by misusing mobile phones equipped with a camera, or the like, is considered to have committed an information crime.

It stressed that violators are punished with “imprisonment for a period of up to one year, a fine of up to 500,000 riyals, and the confiscation of hardware, software and means used in committing the crime”.

It is noteworthy that photographing a person without his knowledge or prior permission from him is considered a violation of the sanctity of private life, and is punishable by Saudi law.