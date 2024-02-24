Saudi Arabia: Rs 22.10 lakh fine for defacing urban heritage

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the imposition of a fine of up to 100,000 Saudi riyals (Rs 22,10,050) and a one-year jail term or one of these two penalties for defacing the Kingdom’s urban heritage.

Taking to X, the Saudi Public Prosecution said that anyone found guilty of damaging an antique or urban heritage, including writing, painting, engraving, posting advertisements, or setting it on fire, could face a penalty.

Also Read Saudi Arabia unveils rules for 30-year tax exemptions for MNCs

The warning coincides with the celebration of the Kingdom’s Founding Day, February 22, which honors the founding of the first Saudi State in the Emirate of Diriyah.