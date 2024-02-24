Saudi Arabia: Rs 22.10 lakh fine for defacing urban heritage

The Kingdom also imposes one-year-jail for anyone found guilty of damaging an antique or urban heritage.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th February 2024 7:18 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Rs 22.10 lakh fine for defacing urban heritage
Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the imposition of a fine of up to 100,000 Saudi riyals (Rs 22,10,050) and a one-year jail term or one of these two penalties for defacing the Kingdom’s urban heritage.

Taking to X, the Saudi Public Prosecution said that anyone found guilty of damaging an antique or urban heritage, including writing, painting, engraving, posting advertisements, or setting it on fire, could face a penalty.

The warning coincides with the celebration of the Kingdom’s Founding Day, February 22, which honors the founding of the first Saudi State in the Emirate of Diriyah.

