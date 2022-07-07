Saudi Arabia sacks senior officials of Haj services company

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj announced the dismissal of chief executive and another senior official in one of the Haj companies operating services for this year’s pilgrimage, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the pairs were sacked for failing to provide proper services to pilgrims.

The company and the officials were not identified, but the ministry said the pair would be the subject of an investigation.

The ministry reiterated that it closely monitors all services provided by all agencies and companies operating during the Haj season to ensure their quality.

The ministry stressed that it will not allow and will not tolerate any shortcoming that affects the service of the pilgrims, and that the ministry’s inspection and field teams are making continuous tours to assess and follow up the quality of services provided to them.

Haj, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, begins on Thursday. This year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) receives up to one million pilgrims from all over the world for the first time, since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.