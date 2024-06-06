Saudi Arabia: Sandstorms hit record low for May in 20 years

Riyadh: The dust and sandstorms in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) decreased by 80 percent during the last month, marking the lowest rate for May in 20 years.

This is according to the Vice President of the National Center for Meteorology (NCM) and Executive Chief of the Sand and Dust Storm Warning Regional Center, Jumaan Al-Qahtani.

Al-Qahtani said that the Riyadh and Eastern regions recorded an 80 percent decrease, while Qassim and Northern Border regions recorded a 100 percent decrease, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The rate of dust and sand storms in the cities of Riyadh decreased by 95 percent, Al-Ahsa by 86 percent, and Qassim and Arar by 100 percent,” he added.

Al-Qahtani credits the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs for reducing dust and sand storms, promoting environmental sustainability and a sustainable future for current and future generations.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia achieved the least recorded dust cases over the past 20 years while compared to the period between 2003-2022, thanks to its relentless efforts in combating dust and sandstorms.