Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 11th March 2022 2:13 pm IST
Saudi Arabia scraps immunization check at two holy mosques
Photo: Reuters

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has scrapped the immunization status check for people entering the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, starting from Thursday, March 10.

Pilgrims travelling from abroad are no longer required to register their vaccination information to obtain a permit.

Permits are no longer required to pray at the Grand Mosque or visit the Prophet’s Mosque but it is still mandatory to obtain permits for performing Umrah and visit AlRawdah AlSharifa in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

On March 5, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in the kingdom. This included scrapping social distancing among worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. Still, worshippers are required to wear face masks.

The Kingdom will no longer require travellers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival to the kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

On March 5, the ministry also announced the availability of Umrah permits for the holy month of Ramzan via the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications.

The measures taken above are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation.

The Prophet’s Mosque has allocated 16 million bottles of Zamzam Water for Iftar services during Ramzan 2022.

