Saudi Arabia scraps visa stickers for these 12 countries

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have have decided to cancel visa stickers for arrivals from 12 countries and replace them with printed e-visa.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) recently issued a circular to all airlines related to cancellation of work, visit and residence visa stickers issued by Saudi diplomatic missions in some countries.

The sticker has been replaced by a printed e-visa containing traveller data, validated via a Quick Response (QR) code.

Timeline for phasing out visa stickers

Pakistan– July 24

Yemen— July 26

Sudan— August 2

Uganda— August 7

Lebanon— August 9

Nepal— August 14

Turkey— August 16

Sri Lanka— August 21

Kenya— August 23

Morocco— August 28

Thailand— August 30

Vietnam— September 4

GACA indicated that visa stickers issued before those dates are valid.

On Thursday, May 4, Saudi Arabia stopped using visa stickers in the passports of visitors from the countries listed below:

UAE

Jordan

Egypt

Bangladesh

India

Indonesia

Philippines

It is part of the automation procedures and upgrading the consular services provided by the ministry to grant work, residence and visit visas, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said at the time.

The country is seeking to diversify its oil-dependent economy and attract more foreign visitors.

Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib said in March 2023 that the number of visitors to Saudi Arabia reached 2.4 million in January and rose to 2.5 million in February.

The Kingdom aims to receive 25 million foreign tourists this year.