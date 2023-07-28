Saudi appoints first female director general of education

The country in recent years adopted several reforms to empower women.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2023 5:27 pm IST
Manal Al Luhaibi becomes first Saudi woman to appoint as director general of education
Manal Al Luhaibi

Riyadh: Manal bint Mubarak Al Luhaibi made history as she became the first Saudi Arabian woman to hold a leadership position in the field of education.

BookMyMBBS

The Saudi minister of education Youssef Al Bunyan on Monday, July 24, appointed Al Luhaibi as director general of education in Jeddah governorate.

Also Read
Hanan Al-Qurashi becomes first Saudi woman to head sports club

Al Luhaibi expressed her appreciation for the opportunity her new job has given her to contribute to the development of education in the Kingdom.

MS Education Academy

Who is Manal Al Luhaibi?

Al Luhaibi, who holds a university degree in Sharia science, has previously served in various positions.

She has worked as a Sharia science teacher, education supervisor, head of the Sharia science department, school development department supervisor, director of the education office in Jeddah, director of the education inspection department and assistant director general of education affairs.

During her career, she has presented working papers at various educational conferences and forums.

Also Read
Septuagenarian graduates with distinction; proves no age for learning

She has also attended various international and domestic training and development courses.

The country in recent years adopted several reforms to empower women, including ensuring that women can drive cars, enter playgroups and stadiums, and pursue occupations that were previously accessible only to men.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2023 5:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button