Saudi Arabia sends 3 more relief planes to earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Friday sent three more relief planes to earthquake-hit areas in Turkey and Syria after the devastating catastrophe killed more than 26,000 people across the region.

The fourth and fifth planes, within the air bridge, are carrying “the Saudi search and rescue team, with all the equipment it needs, including mechanisms, equipment, pumps, medical medicines, technical equipment, and others,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The sixth plane contained 98 tons of aid, including foodstuffs, tents, blankets, rugs, shelter bags and medical supplies.

The fourth and fifth Saudi relief planes departed carrying the Saudi Search & Rescue team to help the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey pic.twitter.com/wdrNXwai6l — KSrelief (@KSRelief_EN) February 10, 2023

مغادرة الطائرة الإغاثية السادسة ضمن الجسر الجوي السعودي لمساعدة ضحايا الزلزال في #سوريا و #تركيا#عطاؤكم_يخفف_عنهم pic.twitter.com/a8V1ZPan66 — مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة (@KSRelief) February 10, 2023

The team proceeds with its work according to practical and scientific methods, dealing with it in the best way.

The teams include the Saudi search and rescue team from the General Directorate of Civil Defense, a medical team from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, and volunteer field teams from all specialties.

This comes within the framework of the Saudi Relief Bridge, which is being run by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid.

On Monday, a 7.7 and 7.6 Richter scale magnitude earthquakes hit southern Turkey, at a depth of 7 kilometers, causing enormous damage and loss of life.

In Syria, the earthquake struck the governorates of Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, and Hama, as was felt by residents in Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, Greece, Cyprus, Armenia, Georgia, Iraq, and some regions in Egypt.

Death toll has risen to more than 26,000, while the number of injured has reached more than 85,000, by Saturday evening.