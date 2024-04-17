Saudi Arabia set to host inaugural Umrah and Ziyarah Forum in Madinah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah is all set to host the first edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum at the King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah on Monday, April 22.

The forum will showcase initiatives and services aimed at enhancing the experience of Umrah performers and visitors from within and outside Saudi Arabia.

Also Read Shaykh Ismail who served free tea, coffee in Madinah passes away

It aims to achieve Saudi Vision 2030’s goals by facilitating more Umrah performers and visitors to visit Makkah and Madinah, enhancing their Umrah and visit experience.

The forum is organized in collaboration with the Pilgrim Experience Program, a program under Vision 2030.

The event will feature dialogue sessions, discussion groups, interactive workshops, and an exhibition showcasing sector advancements, with participation from government officials, private sector stakeholders, and innovators.

Also Read Madinah advances in the list of smart cities in the world

The forum will focus on enhancing the quality of projects, services, and products in the Umrah and tourism sectors.

The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum will feature various participants showcasing their experiences, services, and products, while also introducing new opportunities and innovative work domains.