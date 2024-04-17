Madinah advances in the list of smart cities in the world

Madinah, the holy city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has advanced 11 ranks in the IMD Smart City Index in 2024.

The city has secured the 74th position out of 142 cities, up from 85th in 2023.

Madinah ranks seventh among Arab countries in the index for digital progress and city readiness.

Al-Madinah Region Development Authority, in collaboration with government departments, has enhanced coordination for digital initiatives and sector achievements, aiming to achieve advanced ranking among smart cities globally, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al-Khobar has been recognized as a smart city, ranking 99th out of 142 municipalities in the IMD list.

Al-Khobar is the fifth Saudi metropolis to adopt innovative city initiatives, following Madinah, Makkah, Riyadh, and Jeddah.

Moreover, Riyadh ranked 25th on the list, whereas Makkah and Jeddah claimed 52nd and 55th positions, respectively.

The IMD’s Smart City Index aims to balance economic and technical aspects, enhance human dimensions, and meet the population’s needs.

It supports urban development by building smart cities, transforming public places into attractive points, reducing carbon emissions, and improving the quality of life.

The analysis assesses city development’s health, safety, employment, education, mobility, cultural activities, governance, and harmonization of economic, technological, and human life dimensions.