Saudi Arabia sets Guinness World Records for largest modern, organic olive farms

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has set a new milestone by breaking Guinness World Records for the world’s largest organic farm and world’s largest modern olive farm in the Al Jouf region.
Kenzi Al-Dafrawi, Guinness World Records representative, presented two certificates to Mazen Badawood, CEO of Al Jouf Agricultural Development Company (JADCO) on Monday, November 11.
Jouf Governor Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz has commended the Kingdom’s leaders and the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture for their support in the region’s significant developmental and economic initiatives.
He said, “We are proud of the national achievements made by the Kingdom’s Vision 2023 in enhancing self-sufficiency and achieving food security.”
Badawood commended Prince Faisal for his dedication to serving the region and praised Jouf’s agricultural, environmental, and water purification projects as a model for others.
The certificates were awarded in conjunction with Organic Food Day, celebrated on November 11, promoting healthy food choices and sustainable food security, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.