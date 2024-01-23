Saudi Arabia: Specialisations needed for Special Talent Residency

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency Centre has announced the specializations eligible for its Special Talent Residency programme.

The programme seeks to attract top professionals from various fields to contribute to the Kingdom’s development and innovation objectives.

Eligible specializations for Special Talent Residency

Healthcare and life sciences

Digital technologies

Financial services

Advanced manufacturing

Space and defense

Energy

Metals and mining

Logistics and transport

Tourism infrastructure

Food and agriculture technologies

In addition, it covers research areas such as space and aviation, environment, energy, health, urban transformation, and digital technologies.

Eligibility criteria

There are two main eligibility categories

Applicants for roles like doctors and researchers must secure a monthly salary of 14,000-35,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 3,10,219- 7,75,547) meet advanced degree, work experience, assessment points, and employer recommendation criteria.

Management positions require first or second level roles with a monthly salary of 80,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 17,72,680), with a recommendation letter required for second level positions.

General benefits

Reside in Saudi with family members, including parents, spouses, and children under 25.

Flexibility to move from one establishment to another.

Exemption from the fees imposed on expats and their dependents and companions.

Exit and return to Saudi for the premium residency holder and their family members without requiring a visa.

The entitlement to obtain visit visas for relatives.

Use tracks dedicated to citizens and GCC nationals at airports.

The entitlement to work in the private sector and move between establishments applies to the husband, wife, and dependents, including the daughters’ and sons’ dependents.

Conducting business under the guidelines of The Investment Law.

Own and Usufruct real estate.

Special benefits

Eligibility for permanent residency upon meeting conditions

Exemption of the primary premium residency holder from the (Nitaqat) Program.

On Wednesday, January 10, Saudi Arabia introduced five new categories for premium residency permits, aiming to simplify the application process for eligible residents.

Categories are

Special Talent Gifted Investor Entrepreneur Real estate

Premium residency cost

Each categories will be priced at 4,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 88,638) as a one-time fee.