Saudi Arabia: Specialisations needed for Special Talent Residency

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency Centre has announced the specializations eligible for its Special Talent Residency programme.
The programme seeks to attract top professionals from various fields to contribute to the Kingdom’s development and innovation objectives.
Eligible specializations for Special Talent Residency
- Healthcare and life sciences
- Digital technologies
- Financial services
- Advanced manufacturing
- Space and defense
- Energy
- Metals and mining
- Logistics and transport
- Tourism infrastructure
- Food and agriculture technologies
In addition, it covers research areas such as space and aviation, environment, energy, health, urban transformation, and digital technologies.
Eligibility criteria
There are two main eligibility categories
- Applicants for roles like doctors and researchers must secure a monthly salary of 14,000-35,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 3,10,219- 7,75,547) meet advanced degree, work experience, assessment points, and employer recommendation criteria.
- Management positions require first or second level roles with a monthly salary of 80,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 17,72,680), with a recommendation letter required for second level positions.
General benefits
- Reside in Saudi with family members, including parents, spouses, and children under 25.
- Flexibility to move from one establishment to another.
- Exemption from the fees imposed on expats and their dependents and companions.
- Exit and return to Saudi for the premium residency holder and their family members without requiring a visa.
- The entitlement to obtain visit visas for relatives.
- Use tracks dedicated to citizens and GCC nationals at airports.
- The entitlement to work in the private sector and move between establishments applies to the husband, wife, and dependents, including the daughters’ and sons’ dependents.
- Conducting business under the guidelines of The Investment Law.
- Own and Usufruct real estate.
Special benefits
- Eligibility for permanent residency upon meeting conditions
- Exemption of the primary premium residency holder from the (Nitaqat) Program.
On Wednesday, January 10, Saudi Arabia introduced five new categories for premium residency permits, aiming to simplify the application process for eligible residents.
Categories are
- Special Talent
- Gifted
- Investor
- Entrepreneur
- Real estate
Premium residency cost
- Each categories will be priced at 4,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 88,638) as a one-time fee.
- The unlimited plan costs 800,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,77,27,625), while the one-year plan is 100,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 22,15,953) and requires upfront payment.