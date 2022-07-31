Saudi Arabia: SR 1,00,000 fine, 15 yr jail for human trafficking

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Muajab on Saturday announced a jail term of 15 years along with a penalty of Saudi Riyal (SAR) 1,00,000 for persons found guilty of trafficking people into the Kingdom.

In certain cases, offenders may face both penalties at the same time. The announcement came on the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. “Kingdom has legislated special regulations concerned with protecting interests in this regard,” Saud said in a statement.

Legal punishments have been approved by Saudi Arabia to tackle any offence related to human trafficking. One of the steps taken to prevent human trafficking in the Kingdom as it has legislated special regulations concerned with protecting interests in this regard.

Also Read India and Oman to carry out 13-day military exercise in Rajasthan

The attorney shed light on the role of the Public Prosecution concerning the protection of criminal interests in this aspect along with the benefits for the victims of human trafficking. The law also includes inspection of the victim’s shelter along with investigating and prosecuting these crimes and bringing the perpetrators to criminal accountability, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The magnitude of punishment will increase if the crime is committed by organised criminal gangs, or if it is committed against a woman, a child, or someone with special needs, and other aggravating circumstances stipulated by the system, which also included several other penalties.