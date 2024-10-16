Saudi Arabia stops issuing new licenses for delivery bikes

The suspension will continue until new regulations are issued.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th October 2024 5:01 pm IST
Saudi Arabia stops issuing new licenses for delivery bikes
Photo: AFP

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority (TGA) has stopped issuing new licenses for motorcycle riders to deliver orders received through online applications.

The suspension will continue until new regulations are issued, Saleh Al-Zuwaid, the official spokesman for the TGA, told Arabic daily Al-Eqtisadiah.

Al-Zuwaid said that the companies that provide services in motorcycle delivery applications are the ones that have previously obtained a license in the experimental regulatory environment phase, adding that this phase has now ended.

Recently, Al-Eqtisadiah monitored the arrest of a number of delivery bike drivers in the streets of Riyadh by security authorities, in order to verify the existence of work permit documents and traffic safety regulations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly boosted the growth of electronic delivery services in Saudi Arabia, providing numerous investment and job opportunities.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th October 2024 5:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button