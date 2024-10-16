Saudi Arabia stops issuing new licenses for delivery bikes

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority (TGA) has stopped issuing new licenses for motorcycle riders to deliver orders received through online applications.

The suspension will continue until new regulations are issued, Saleh Al-Zuwaid, the official spokesman for the TGA, told Arabic daily Al-Eqtisadiah.

Al-Zuwaid said that the companies that provide services in motorcycle delivery applications are the ones that have previously obtained a license in the experimental regulatory environment phase, adding that this phase has now ended.

Recently, Al-Eqtisadiah monitored the arrest of a number of delivery bike drivers in the streets of Riyadh by security authorities, in order to verify the existence of work permit documents and traffic safety regulations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly boosted the growth of electronic delivery services in Saudi Arabia, providing numerous investment and job opportunities.