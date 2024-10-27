Saudi Arabia: Swift action saves life of Umrah performer at Grand Mosque

In a swift and commendable response, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) successfully intervened to save the life of Pakistani pilgrim who experienced a cardiac arrest while performing the rituals of Umrah in the Grand Mosque of Makkah.

The SRCA received an alert at 11:19 am on Friday, October 25, reporting an unconscious Umrah performer at the King Fahd Walkway

The ambulance teams reached the site immediately, finding the pilgrim, a man in his fifties, unconscious and not breathing, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Utilizing the defibrillator (AED) available at the Grand Mosque, the SRCA team promptly initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) using the “LUCAS” device.

Fortunately, their efforts paid off, and the pilgrim’s pulse returned

After his condition stabilized, the pilgrim was subsequently transported to a medical facility for further care.