Saudi Arabia: Swift action saves life of Umrah performer at Grand Mosque

A Pakistani man in his fifties has been found unconscious and not breathing at the King Fahd Walkway.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th October 2024 5:02 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Swift action saves life of Umrah performer at Grand Mosque
Photo: SPA

In a swift and commendable response, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) successfully intervened to save the life of Pakistani pilgrim who experienced a cardiac arrest while performing the rituals of Umrah in the Grand Mosque of Makkah.

The SRCA received an alert at 11:19 am on Friday, October 25, reporting an unconscious Umrah performer at the King Fahd Walkway

The ambulance teams reached the site immediately, finding the pilgrim, a man in his fifties, unconscious and not breathing, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Utilizing the defibrillator (AED) available at the Grand Mosque, the SRCA team promptly initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) using the “LUCAS” device.

Fortunately, their efforts paid off, and the pilgrim’s pulse returned

After his condition stabilized, the pilgrim was subsequently transported to a medical facility for further care.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th October 2024 5:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button