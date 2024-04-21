Saudi Arabia takes part in camel parade in Paris

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has participated in the Camel Parade held in the French capital, Paris to mark the United Nations’ designation of 2024 as International Year of Camelids.

The event sponsored by the Saudi Ministry of Culture and the Kingdom’s Camel Club, is organized by the French Federation for the Development of Camelids in France and Europe on Saturday, April 20, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia’s participation served to introduce the international community to the Kingdom’s “Year of the Camel 2024” initiative.

The initiative aims to underscore the camel’s historical and cultural significance in Saudi society, highlighting its continued significance in the country today.

Over 30 countries participated in the parade, showcasing over fifty camels and traditional performances.

The participating countries included the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Canada, India, Morocco, and many others.

This year, the parade held for the third year, traversed Paris’ streets, passing the Eiffel Tower, and concluded in front of UNESCO’s headquarters.