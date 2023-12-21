Saudi Arabia designates 2024 as ‘Year of Camels’

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has designated 2024 as the “Year of Camels”, to celebrate the cultural significance of camels in the Arabian Peninsula’s people’s lives.

The decision to designate the Saudi Council of Ministers was made at a meeting led by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz on Tuesday, December 19.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Custodian of Holy Mosques Camel Festival in Feb 2024

The Ministry of Culture will oversee the Year of Camels events, aiming to emphasize the value of camels and their connection to Saudi identity.

Taking to X, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi Minister of Culture, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for designating the Year of the Camel 2024.

أرفع أسمى آيات الشكر والعرفان إلى مقام مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو سيدي ولي العهد على الموافقة بتسمية #عام_الإبل_2024.#رؤية_السعودية_2030 https://t.co/XgrvSm3ztw — بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان آل سعود (@BadrFAlSaud) December 19, 2023

Fahd bin Hathlin, Camel Club Chairman, wrote on X, “I extend my highest thanks and gratitude to Your Majesty, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and His Highness, the Crown Prince, for approving the designation of #Year_of_the_Camel_2024.”

“This is not surprising on the part of our leadership in nurturing and promoting the Saudi heritage,” he added.

أرفع أسمى آيات الشكر والعرفان إلى مقام مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو سيدي ولي العهد على الموافقة بتسمية #عام_الإبل_2024



وهذا الحرص غير المستغرب من قيادتنا في رعاية الموروث السعودي وتعزيزه🇸🇦 https://t.co/5SdJvgHl4U pic.twitter.com/IPQXYw1gvw — فهد بن حثلين (@F_BinHithleen) December 19, 2023

Camels, a beloved animal in Saudi Arabia’s heritage, are known as the “ship of the desert” and serve as the lifeline for its inhabitants.

The Kingdom hosts the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival annually, which is the world’s largest pageant.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: List of items to be exempt from custom duties

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has been focusing on enhancing its national identity and Arabian heritage

The Kingdom designated 2023 as the “Year of Arabic Poetry” and 2022 as the “Year of Coffee”.