Saudi Arabia: Custodian of Holy Mosques Camel Festival in Feb 2024

The festival has over 70 million Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,55,60,89,543) in prize pool

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th November 2023 4:10 pm IST
Saudi announces 1st edition of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Camel Sports Federation has announced the first edition of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival, which will take place in February 2024 in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The festival, with over 70 million Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,55,60,89,543) in prize pool, will attract numerous camel owners worldwide.

Also Read
Watch: World’s fastest, largest rollercoaster all set to open in Saudi Arabia

The Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, emphasized the government’s unwavering support for the sports sector, aligning with the Kingdom’s comprehensive sports renaissance.

MS Education Academy

Saudi Camel Sports Chairman Prince Fahd bin Jalawi thanks the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for allowing the festival, highlighting its significant role in promoting camel racing internationally.

The Kingdom hosts the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival annually, which is the world’s largest pageant.

Camels, a beloved animal in Saudi Arabia’s heritage, are known as the “ship of the desert” and serve as the lifeline for its inhabitants.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th November 2023 4:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button