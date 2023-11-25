Saudi Arabia: Custodian of Holy Mosques Camel Festival in Feb 2024

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Camel Sports Federation has announced the first edition of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival, which will take place in February 2024 in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The festival, with over 70 million Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,55,60,89,543) in prize pool, will attract numerous camel owners worldwide.

The Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, emphasized the government’s unwavering support for the sports sector, aligning with the Kingdom’s comprehensive sports renaissance.

Saudi Camel Sports Chairman Prince Fahd bin Jalawi thanks the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for allowing the festival, highlighting its significant role in promoting camel racing internationally.

اعتماد إقامة مهرجان خادم الحرمين الشريفين للهجن فبراير المقبل.#الاتحاد_السعودي_للهجن pic.twitter.com/l2K7eODfWF — الاتحاد السعودي للهجن (@scrfSA) November 23, 2023

The Kingdom hosts the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival annually, which is the world’s largest pageant.

Camels, a beloved animal in Saudi Arabia’s heritage, are known as the “ship of the desert” and serve as the lifeline for its inhabitants.