Watch: World’s fastest, largest rollercoaster all set to open in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is all set to open the world’s tallest, longest and fastest roller coaster named ‘Falcon’s Flight’ at Six Flags Qiddiya Theme Park. The theme park is expected to open in October 2024.

The coaster is set to surpass the 450-foot drop of Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, with a 640-foot drop off a cliff.

It can reach a speed of 250km/h, surpassing Abu Dhabi’s Formula Rossa at Ferrari World’s 240km/h.

The roller coaster will also set a world record for the longest, surpassing the 8,100-foot track of the Steel Dragon 2000 in Nagashima Spa Land, Japan.

The Falcon Flight will provide each row with a windscreen to shield passengers from harsh weather conditions without the need for any protective clothing.

The Six Flags theme park, which will cover 79 acres with 28 themed rides and attractions across six lands, will feature the roller coaster as its star attraction.

Qiddiya Investment Company and Intamin Amusement Rides began designing Falcon’s Flight in early 2022, revealing more details and a model car at IAAPA Expo 2023.

The theme park is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, aimed at enhancing the country’s economy, society, and culture.

