Etihad announces 20% off on all flights, book now!

Tickets must be purchased between November 24 to 27.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th November 2023 12:35 pm IST
Etihad announces 20% off on all flights, book now
Photo: Etihad

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has announced 20 percent discount on all international destinations.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The announcement is in celebration of its 20th anniversary and to commemorate this milestone, the national airline of the UAE is launching its White Friday sale offering discounts on select routes for travellers.

To avail of this discount, guests can book flight tickets to selected Etihad destinations from, November 24 to 27, and can travel from January 15 to June 12, 2024.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Emirates Draw: Hyderabadi man wins Rs 17 lakh

Bookings can be made through the official website, app, call counters and Etihad Airways appointed travel agents.

Flight tickets from Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Bahrain, Muscat, and Doha can be booked with a 20 percent discount on a trip.

Destinations in the selected list include

  • Amsterdam
  • Athens
  • Barcelona
  • Beijing
  • Brussels
  • Copenhagen
  • Dublin
  • Dusseldorf
  • Frankfurt
  • Geneva
  • Guangzhou
  • Jakarta
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • Lisbon
  • London
  • Madrid
  • Manchester
  • Milan
  • Moscow
  • Munich
  • Narita
  • Osaka
  • Paris
  • Rome
  • Shanghai
  • Singapore
  • Vienna
  • Zurich

Etihad guests can visit new lounges at Abu Dhabi International Airport during their stopover, accessible to The Residence, First, and Business Class, and eligible tier status guests.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th November 2023 12:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button