Etihad announces 20% off on all flights, book now!

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has announced 20 percent discount on all international destinations.

The announcement is in celebration of its 20th anniversary and to commemorate this milestone, the national airline of the UAE is launching its White Friday sale offering discounts on select routes for travellers.

To avail of this discount, guests can book flight tickets to selected Etihad destinations from, November 24 to 27, and can travel from January 15 to June 12, 2024.

Also Read Emirates Draw: Hyderabadi man wins Rs 17 lakh

Bookings can be made through the official website, app, call counters and Etihad Airways appointed travel agents.

Flight tickets from Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Bahrain, Muscat, and Doha can be booked with a 20 percent discount on a trip.

Destinations in the selected list include

Amsterdam

Athens

Barcelona

Beijing

Brussels

Copenhagen

Dublin

Dusseldorf

Frankfurt

Geneva

Guangzhou

Jakarta

Kuala Lumpur

Lisbon

London

Madrid

Manchester

Milan

Moscow

Munich

Narita

Osaka

Paris

Rome

Shanghai

Singapore

Vienna

Zurich

Etihad guests can visit new lounges at Abu Dhabi International Airport during their stopover, accessible to The Residence, First, and Business Class, and eligible tier status guests.