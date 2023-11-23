Emirates Draw: Hyderabadi man wins Rs 17 lakh

Dreams turned into reality for a 38-year-old Hyderabadi man, as he won the grand prize of 75,000 Dirham (Rs 17,01,298) in the latest Fast5 Emirates Draw.

The winner Sreepathy Santosh Kumar— bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Sreepathy, who works as a research associate in Hyderabad, is the sole breadwinner of his family. He has been participating in the draw since August this year.

Also Read Watch: Mountains in Makkah turn green once again after heavy rainfall

“I don’t make much money, so I think carefully before spending. I participated in Emirates Draw hoping to win and provide more for my loved ones, but I still can’t believe I won,” he told Emirates organizers.

He plans to invest the winning amount in his first property.

Other winners

A 43-year-old Taranum Sameer, a homemaker from the Indian state of Mumbai, won 25,000 Dirham (Rs 5,67,043), and 50-year-old Mohanan Vidyadharan, who works as a real-estate Public Relations Officer living in Dubai, won 50,000 Dirham (Rs 11,34,096) in the latest Fast5 draw.

From left— Tarannum Sameer and Mohanan Vidyadharan. Photo: Emirates Draw

Know about Emirates Draw and how to participate

Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator providing entertainment, innovative gaming platforms, and products with a CSR-first approach to support individuals and society.

The organization has three fast-growing games, MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5, which generate millions of dirhams weekly.

FAST5 is a weekly contest held every Saturday that offers participants the opportunity to win a life-changing grand prize of Dirhams 25,000 every month for 25 years.

People can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available on both Android and Apple stores.