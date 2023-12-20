Saudi Arabia: List of items to be exempt from custom duties

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) set to exempt customs duty on personal belongings and used household items brought by citizens and expatriates from abroad.

This is one of the new rules approved by the governor of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), Arabic daily Okaz reported.

Under the new regulations, customs duties exemption is granted for citizens and residents within six months of their arrival in the Kingdom.

The regulations stipulate that these items must be for personal use and imported from their residence and personal belongings will not include means of transportation.

Also Read Saudi Arabia leads top five countries with skilled Indian workers

The exemption is available to first-time expatriates residing in the Kingdom, who must provide proof of their residence.

The regulations mandate that goods arriving at land customs ports should be referred to local customs departments and inspected at another port, and containers and trailers must be tightly sealed.

Splitting a single consignment under one policy and belonging to one owner is not allowed, except for incomplete goods due to source country or size issues, and registered shipping brokers.

According to Article 32, the regulations allow commercial samples imported into the Kingdom to be exempt from customs duty if their value does not exceed 5000 Saudi riyals.

Documents required

The invoice, bill of lading, and export statement are necessary for goods arriving through land ports.

A certificate of origin or proof of origin is used for goods that are difficult to confirm their origin.