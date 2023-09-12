Saudi Arabia: This is how stranded Indian expats can get a final exit visa

If you are an Indian expat stranded in Saudi Arabia because your Iqama, Huroob, dependant fee, or any other requirement has expired, you can obtain a final exit visa through the Indian Embassy or consulate.

Here is a process through which you can get your final exit visa.

Where to Apply?

You must submit an application to the Indian Consulate in Jeddah if you reside in Jeddah, Makkah, Madina, or the regions close to these cities.

Expats or visitors living in all other cities of Saudi Arabia can apply through the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

Also Read Direct train from India to UAE? New Mideast Corridor Connectivity unveiled

Apply for Final Exit via the Indian Embassy

To apply for an exit visa either through the Indian Embassy in Riyadh or the Indian consulate in Jeddah, follow these instructions.

Step 1

Visit links as per your location

Jeddah Consulate Link.

Riyadh Embassy Link.

Enter your Passport Number.

Click on the “Check Data” button.

Step 2

Following the process, the website will open a new form where you need to fill in the following information

Enter your name that is mentioned in the passport

Enter your name in Arabic, as per Iqama.

Enter your Saudi Mobile Number.

WhatsApp Number.

Indian Mobile Number.

Email Address.

Enter the name of the region where you work, and select from options such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Buraidah.

Step 3

In the next section, to get a final exit visa with the help of the Indian Embassy or Consulate, you need to add your passport details such as

Passport Issue Date.

Passport Expiry Date.

Passport Status, Valid, Expired, or Lost.

Step 4: Details of Iqama

Enter the Iqama Number.

Enter the Border Number.

Select Iqama Expiry Date.

Check Huroob Status, expired Iqama, Huroob, Matloob, Pending Violations or Fines.

Write Iqama profession.

Step 5, Visa details

Next, you need to enter your visa details such as

Visa Type, visit Visa, Domestic Worker Visa, Non- Domestic Worker Visa, or Final Exit Visa issued but now expired.

Name of the Employer or Company.

Contact number of sponsor or company.

Step 6, Upload documents

At the final stage of the application, upload the following documents

Note, that each document size should be less than 500KB.

Digital Iqama or Iqama.

Indian Passport.

After filling out the form, you will get the agreement button and hit the ‘submit’ option.

After successful submission, the Indian Embassy or Consulate will forward your application to the relevant authorities in the kingdom and contact you if required.