Saudi Arabia to consider television channels for expatriates

Dubai: The Saudi Broadcasting Authority has been asked by the Shoura Council to conduct feasibility studies on television channels or media platforms in the languages of the Kingdom’s notably expatriate communities. It is said to assign them broadcast hours through the authority’s specialised channels and programmes.

The Shoura session was presided over by its Vice President, Dr Mishaal Salmi, who noted that the move was taken to enhance the knowledge of expatriates on Saudi Arabia’s culture and its international roles in key issues as well as to improve the Kingdom’s image.

The council made this decision while agreeing on the annual report of the authority, read aloud by Ata Al Subaiti, head of the council’s media committee.

Saudi Arabia which has a total population of 35 million people, has 10 million expatriates living in the country. Indians are said to be the largest expatriate community in the country.