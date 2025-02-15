Saudi Arabia to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has officially received the flag of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), marking its selection as the host of the 10th Asian Winter Games NEOM 2029. This historic moment makes Saudi Arabia the first country in West Asia to organize this prestigious continental sporting event.

The ceremonial flag handover took place during the closing ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games at the Harbin International Conference Exhibition and Sports Center in China, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Minister of Sport, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Head of the Saudi Delegation for the Games, accepted the flag from OCA Vice President Timothy Fok.

The event was attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, officials from 45 Asian countries, and several global sports figures.

During the ceremony, organizers unveiled the official logo for NEOM 2029, inspired by the region’s mountainous landscape, symbolizing strength and ambition. The unveiling underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to hosting a world-class event that aligns with its ambitious Vision 2030.

Prince Abdulaziz expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming tournament, emphasizing Saudi Arabia’s dedication to delivering an exceptional and unforgettable experience for all participating nations.

“The Kingdom is witnessing a major transformation in the sports sector, thanks to the generous support and vision of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This has positioned Saudi Arabia as a leading destination for global and continental sporting events,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s successful bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games highlights its expanding influence in the international sports arena. The event will not only showcase NEOM’s cutting-edge infrastructure but also reinforce the Kingdom’s aspirations to become a hub for world-class sporting events.