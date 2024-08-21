Saudi Arabia to host 3rd edition of Global AI Summit in Sep

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is gearing up to host the third edition of the Global AI Summit from September 10 to 12 at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh.

The summit is organised by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), with the participation of more than 300 speakers and the attendance of a number of specialised figures in the field from 100 countries around the world.

The summit, under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, aims to address global AI technology issues by finding solutions that utilize these transformative technologies for humanity’s benefit, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The summit demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advancing international human welfare efforts amidst technological challenges.

It will feature over 120 dialogue sessions and workshops, where speakers will discuss the global interest in data and artificial intelligence.

The summit is crucial in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, which aim to establish a knowledge- and technology-based economy. It is part of the accelerated work to achieve the ambitious goals of the vision, which include 66 direct and indirect goals out of 96.