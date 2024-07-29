Saudi Arabia to host 9th conference to promote moderation in Islam

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs will host the ninth conference of ministers of awqaf and Islamic affairs in the city of Makkah from August 3 to 5.

The conference will tackle the role of the ministries in promoting the principles and consolidating the values of moderation.

It will also be attended by muftis and heads of Islamic councils and associations from more than 60 countries.

Participants will engage in 10 sessions discussing religious address, extremism, fanaticism, terrorism, and protecting society from the dangers of hate speech and extremism, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The discussion will explore the promotion of tolerance, combating Islamophobia, the role of awqaf in boosting gross domestic product (GDP), and the role of endowment funds in development and investment.

In August 2023, the 8th Islamic conference attracted 150 scholars and muftis from 85 countries, including heads of Islamic associations, sheikhdoms, thinkers, and academics from various international universities.

The conference delved into various issues such as moderation, extremism, decadence, radicalism, terrorism, tolerance, and coexistence among people in seven working sessions over two days.