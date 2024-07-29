Saudi Arabia unveils plans for 92K-capacity King Salman Stadium

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) and the Ministry of Sport have unveiled designs and plans for King Salman Stadium and its sports facilities, which will be one of the largest stadiums in the world.

The stadium, with a seating capacity of 92,000, will serve as the main headquarters for the Saudi national team and host major sporting events.

The stadium, located in northern Riyadh, is conveniently situated near key city attractions like King Khalid International Airport and Riyadh Metro station.

The project, supported by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, aims to enhance the Kingdom’s sports hub status and athlete development.

Designs of King Salman Stadium

The construction is set to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2029. Six international companies submitted proposals for a design that incorporates local mountainous landscape and King Abdulaziz Park through a valley intersecting the stadium garden and green spaces.

The stadium’s main design incorporates green walls and ceilings, covering over 96,500 square meters, promoting environmental sustainability and green building standards.

The stadium complex spans 660,000 square meters and includes sports activities, commercial centers, and recreational areas, with a 92,000-seat main stadium and various suites.

It will feature sustainable cooling systems, internal gardens, and a walking path with a view of King Abdulaziz Park on its roof.

The King Salman Stadium will enhance sports activities, promote a healthy lifestyle, and support Saudi Vision 2030’s sports objectives. It will host global events and provide investment opportunities, boosting local economy.

