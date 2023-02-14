Saudi Arabia to host FIFA Club World Cup 2023

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Football Association announced, on Tuesday, the approval of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) for the Kingdom’s request to host the Club World Cup 2023.

The 2023 tournament will take place in Kingdom for first time from December 12 to December 22.

Thus, the Kingdom will be the sixth host country for the FIFA Club World Cup since its inception in 2000.

“With regard to the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held under the current system with the participation of 7 clubs, the FIFA Council unanimously appointed the Saudi Football Association as the host of the tournament from December 12 to 22, 2023,” said a FIFA statement on the sidelines of its council meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

Saudi Arabia has been active in hosting tournaments and major sporting events, as hosting the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time comes a few days after it was announced that it would host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup for the first time in its history, in addition to hosting the Spanish and Italian Super Championships.

As per media reports, Saudi Arabia plans to host the FIFA World Cup 2030 alongside Egypt and Greece, and is preparing a strong propaganda campaign to be announced soon.

The Kingdom has previously hosted many football events several times, including the Italian and Spanish Super Cups, and it also won the hosting of the 2027 Asian Nations Cup and the 2034 Asian Games.