Saudi Arabia to host Spanish Super Cup 2024; check dates

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is all set to host the Spanish Super Cup 2024 at the Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh.

The Spanish football tournament will feature four of the top clubs—Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and CA Osasuna fighting for the title.

The matches are scheduled between January 10 and 14, 2024.

Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid, at 10 pm Saudi time on Wednesday, January 10.

Barcelona will face Atletico Osasuna, at 10 pm Saudi time on Thursday, January 11.

The winners of both matches will face each other in the final on Sunday, January 14.

Tickets for the Spanish Super Cup have not been released.

The Kingdom will host the tournament for the fourth time, following its first hosting in Jeddah in 2020, where Real Madrid won the title.

The Spanish Super Cup is one of the major tournaments hosted by Saudi Arabia to promote tourism, business, and economic diversification, aiming to diversify its energy sources.

The Kingdom won the rights to host the 2027 Asian Cup in football and the 2029 Asian Winter Games.

This year in October, Saudi Arabia announced its application to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup and received broad support from dozens of countries and sports entities.