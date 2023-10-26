Watch: Saudi man claims to have married 42 times

Riyadh: A video clip showing a Saudi man who claimed to have married 42 times has gone viral on social media. In the 48-second video clip, a middle-aged man says, “I married 42 women from almost all the tribes.”

He also discussed his experience with the most loved woman among 42, but declined to disclose her name.

Watch the video below here

The video garnered a mixed response from social media users. In 2022, a 63-year-old Saudi man named Abu Abdullah revealed that he was married 53 times to different women.

In a interview with Saudi-owned television MBC, Abdullah said that he did not look for personal pleasure in his multiple marriages but for stability, and psychological comfort, stressing that he is now married to one woman and does not plan to remarry.