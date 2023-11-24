Saudi Arabia to host World Energy Congress in 2026

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will host the 27th World Energy Congress, which is set to take place in 2026 from October 26 to 29, at the Riyadh Front Center.

The Kingdom was awarded the mandate after all members of the Council’s National Committees submitted competitive offers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Council comprises over 70 members, representing over 3,000 organizations from the entire energy system.

The World Energy Congress, a global event, has been instrumental in facilitating energy transitions for over a century by fostering global collaboration among stakeholders.

المملكة تستضيف مؤتمر الطاقة العالمي لعام 2026 في نسخته السابعة والعشرين.https://t.co/tGziqae53T#واس_اقتصادي pic.twitter.com/Y2VlJlogoL — واس الاقتصادي (@SPAeconomic) November 23, 2023

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, expressed his delight at hosting the World Energy Congress in 2026, a crucial stage for the global energy sector.

“The Kingdom will strive, by organizing this conference, to achieve the goals that the conference aims to achieve, and also what we aspire through the Saudi Arabia 2030 Vision,” the minister added.

The 27th World Energy Congress, expected to draw 150 speakers, 250 speakers, 70 ministers, and 7,000 international energy stakeholders, aims to promote unity and equitable energy transition.

The 26th edition of the World Energy Congress will be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2024. It is held annually, twice a year.