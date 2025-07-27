Saudi Arabia to host world’s largest comedy festival

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is set to host the world’s largest comedy festival in the capital city, Riyadh, from September 26 to October 9, 2025, featuring over 50 internationally acclaimed comedians.

Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, recently announced the upcoming Riyadh Comedy Festival on X, highlighting preparations for the landmark event.

Also Read Saudi Arabia unveils full real estate ownership law for foreigners

Set to take place at Boulevard City, the festival bringing together a selection of award-winning comedy stars known for their outstanding performances on international stages and streaming platforms.

It will feature global comedy icons such as Kevin Hart, Russell Peters, Gabriel Iglesias, Bill Burr, Jo Koy, Jimmy Carr, Jim Jefferies, Aziz Ansari, Pete Davidson, Whitney Cummings, Zarna Garg, and others.

#مهرجان_الرياض_للكوميديا

النجوم جايين، والضحك بيبدأ من أول لحظة 😎🔥



🗓️ 26 سبتمبر – 9 أكتوبر

📍 بوليفارد سيتي#RiyadhComedyFestival

The stars are coming, and the laughs start from the very first moment 🔥



🗓️ September 26 – October 9

📍 BlvdCity pic.twitter.com/G5LhQHu9nH — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) July 26, 2025

Comedy lovers across the Kingdom and the wider region can look forward to a distinctive entertainment experience, with a diverse daily schedule of performances spanning stand-up, live talk shows, and sketch comedy. The festival will also include workshops and interactive activities catering to different age groups, making it accessible for families and younger audiences.

Tickets are expected to go on sale by the end of July via webook.com.

This marks a major milestone in the Kingdom’s cultural transformation and reinforces its growing influence in the international entertainment landscape.