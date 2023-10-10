Saudi Arabia to launch hydrogen train soon

Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) announced that the kingdom will soon witness a hydrogen train.

The announcement came just after signing a deal with French train firm Alstom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

As the country opted to adopt more sustainable transport systems, SAR officials said that the hydrogen train tests are underway to make it suitable for the Kingdom’s environment.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transportation and Logistics and the chairman of the SAR board of directors, Saleh Al-Jasser stated “The decision is part of plans to move to a more sustainable transport system that adopts the latest smart technologies.”

“The Saudi Green Initiative, which derives from the Saudi Vision 2030 and calls for boosting the use of clean energy, lowering carbon emissions, and conserving the environment, is something that SAR is dedicated to playing a leading role in achieving,” the official added.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which is the world’s largest oil exporter would be the first country in the Middle East to get hydrogen trains.

As economies and industries transition to a low-carbon world, hydrogen, which can be created from renewable energy and natural gas, is widely predicted to become a crucial fuel in the coming years.

There are numerous variations of it, including blue, green, and grey. Natural gas may be used to create blue, grey, and green hydrogen, while electrolysis of water can produce green hydrogen.