Saudi Arabia to manufacture and export 150,000 electric cars in 2026

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Minister of Communications and Information Technology on Wednesday said that the Lucid plant in the Kingdom will manufacture and export more than 150,000 electric cars in 2026.

Abdullah Al Swaha, during a press conference on the industry strategy, said that the American giant Lucid Motors for electric cars aims to produce 150,000 electric cars annually in Saudi Arabia by 2027.

Al Swaha pointed out that the Kingdom’s investment in Lucid Motors put it in the ranks of developed countries, as Saudi Arabia’s entry into the field of electric car manufacturing was a dream and became a reality under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Al Swaha added, that Riyadh relies on 3 main pillars to achieve this goal— construction, partnership and acquisition, noting that technology “will not crowd out the workforce in the Kingdom.”

In a previous interview with Al Arabiya, Peter Rawlinson, CEO and chief technology officer of Lucid Electric Vehicles, said, “We intend to start building a factory very soon in Saudi Arabia, and we plan to start manufacturing cars in 2025, and we will increase production in 2026 and 2027 to reach 150,000 cars annually.

The Saudi Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, said in May that the Kingdom is moving to make most of its cars electric, based on its interest in investing in green hydrogen.

In May, 2022, the Lucid Electric Vehicles Company began building an advanced factory in the Kingdom, with a production capacity of 155,000 cars annually and investments of more than 12.3 billion riyals ($3.2 billion).

The Lucid Automobile Factory will be one of three electric vehicle factories in the Kingdom.

It is expected to start delivering the factory’s electric vehicles in the Saudi market during this year; The factory will work to meet the growing demand for electric cars in the Kingdom and the region, and will also enhance the export capacity of the Middle East markets from the Kingdom.