Saudi Arabia to offer on-arrival Umrah visa for pilgrims from some countries

In addition to facilitating spiritual trips, the visas also promote kinship ties and other visitors can also avail the offer.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 26th August 2023 7:41 pm IST
Saudi Arabia allows Hayya card holders to perform Umrah
Photo: Twitter

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced a major change in Umrah visas. Umrah pilgrims from several countries can get visas on arrival now.

Visitors from the US, UK, other European nations, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Kazakhstan, Brunei, and China can now get Umrah visas upon arrival in the kingdom.

Also Read
RTA announces free bus rides that can take you around some Dubai routes; check

New Umrah visa on arrival

With the new visa-on-arrival scheme for Umrah, pilgrims can enter Saudi Arabia through sea, air, or land, granting visitors a 90-day stay within the kingdom.

MS Education Academy

In addition to facilitating trips, the visas also promote kinship ties and other visitors can also avail the offer. Now, tourists can visit their family members who live in Saudi Arabia and explore the kingdom.

Eligible travellers must pay a visa cost of 117 USD (inclusive of health insurance) in order to take advantage of this opportunity.

For those interested in applying for a visa on arrival, Saudi Arabia has eased the procedure through its official eVisa website.

Pilgrims or visitors can get comprehensive information regarding visa procedures and regulations, ensuring a hassle-free experience for travellers.

Additionally, visitors are strongly advised to keep up with the most recent health and travel information necessary for entrance into Saudi Arabia.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 26th August 2023 7:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button