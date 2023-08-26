Saudi Arabia to offer on-arrival Umrah visa for pilgrims from some countries

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced a major change in Umrah visas. Umrah pilgrims from several countries can get visas on arrival now.

Visitors from the US, UK, other European nations, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Kazakhstan, Brunei, and China can now get Umrah visas upon arrival in the kingdom.

أداء العمرة عبر التأشيرة عند الوصول، للعديد من دول العالم. #في_القلب_يا_مكة pic.twitter.com/b6PaN2NiTz — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) August 18, 2023

New Umrah visa on arrival

With the new visa-on-arrival scheme for Umrah, pilgrims can enter Saudi Arabia through sea, air, or land, granting visitors a 90-day stay within the kingdom.

In addition to facilitating trips, the visas also promote kinship ties and other visitors can also avail the offer. Now, tourists can visit their family members who live in Saudi Arabia and explore the kingdom.

Eligible travellers must pay a visa cost of 117 USD (inclusive of health insurance) in order to take advantage of this opportunity.

For those interested in applying for a visa on arrival, Saudi Arabia has eased the procedure through its official eVisa website.

Pilgrims or visitors can get comprehensive information regarding visa procedures and regulations, ensuring a hassle-free experience for travellers.

Additionally, visitors are strongly advised to keep up with the most recent health and travel information necessary for entrance into Saudi Arabia.