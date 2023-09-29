Saudi Arabia to open USD 1 billion tourism and hospitality school in Qiddiya

It is scheduled to open by 2027.

Published: 29th September 2023 7:58 pm IST
Photo: X

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the launch of the Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality, which is aimed at providing training in the field of tourism and travel, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The project is estimated to cost over one billion dollars, and the school will have a huge campus, covering an area of five million square metres in Qiddiya. It is scheduled to open by 2027.

The announcement was made by Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb during the 2023 World Tourism Day celebrations in Riyadh, organized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Al Khateeb praised the school as a “gift from Saudi Arabia to the world,” offering exceptional training in tourism and hospitality to all.

It is noteworthy that the Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality is part of the Qiddiya project, inaugurated by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman on April 7, 2017.

The Qiddiya project is considered the largest cultural, sports and entertainment city in the world.

