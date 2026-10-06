Saudi Arabia to regularise status of illegal Yemeni nationals

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the move aimed at legalising Yemeni nationals was in response to a demand from the head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi.

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King Salman of Saudi Arabia during an official event, wearing traditional attire and seated at a desk.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will begin regularising Yemeni nationals who are illegally residing in the Kingdom, following directives from King Salman, the Ministry of Interior said on Monday, October 5.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the move aimed at legalising Yemeni nationals was in response to a demand from the head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi. The ministry said the initiative would target all Yemeni nationals in Saudi Arabia who arrived through illegal means, asserting that it was part of the Kingdom’s support for Yemeni people.

Those seeking to be involved in the process are required to possess a valid Yemeni passport, the ministry said. Further details, including the date when the regularisation will begin and the requirements, will be announced on official accounts of the General Directorate of Passports and other relevant authorities.

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The process will be coordinated with the foreign and human resources ministries, along with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

The move coincides with Saudi Arabia expanding its backing for Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which has launched a fresh offensive against Iran-aligned Houthi forces. Yemen’s President al-Alimi confirmed Sunday, October 4, that the country has begun a military operation to take over Houthi-held territories and to restore state authority across the nation, adding that his office has exhausted de-escalation opportunities.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia pledged over SAR 224 million last week for the military campaign to support the Yemeni government’s budget and stabilise local economy.

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