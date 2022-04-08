Saudi Arabia to send back ambassador to Lebanon

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 8th April 2022 12:44 pm IST
Saudi Arabia announces return of ambassador to Lebanon
Representative Image

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday the return of its ambassador to Lebanon, in a positive sign of a thaw in their tense ties.

The move came after Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati pledged to take the necessary and required measures to enhance cooperation with the kingdom and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the ministry was quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency as saying.

Saudi Arabia highlighted the significance of Lebanon’s “return to its Arab origins to enjoy peace, security and stability,” the ministry added.

MS Education Academy

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, all GCC members, recalled their ambassadors to Lebanon in October 2021 to protest against the comments made by former Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, who criticized the Saudi-led coalition’s involvement in the civil war of Yemen

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button