Saudi Arabia to send back ambassador to Lebanon

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday the return of its ambassador to Lebanon, in a positive sign of a thaw in their tense ties.

The move came after Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati pledged to take the necessary and required measures to enhance cooperation with the kingdom and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the ministry was quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency as saying.

#عاجل

المملكة تؤكد أهمية عودة لبنان إلى عمقها العربي متمثلةً بمؤسساتها وأجهزتها الوطنية، وأن يعم لبنان الأمن والسلام، وأن يحظى شعبها بالاستقرار والأمان في وطنه.#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) April 7, 2022

Saudi Arabia highlighted the significance of Lebanon’s “return to its Arab origins to enjoy peace, security and stability,” the ministry added.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, all GCC members, recalled their ambassadors to Lebanon in October 2021 to protest against the comments made by former Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, who criticized the Saudi-led coalition’s involvement in the civil war of Yemen