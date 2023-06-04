Saudi Arabia: Today is the last date for issuing Umrah permits

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the last date for issuing the Umrah permit for the current year 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”).

The ministry said in a statement that Sunday, June 4, corresponding to the 15th of Dhu al-Qi`dah, is the last date for issuing Umrah permits.

The decision comes as a result of the country readying to receive pilgrims for the Haj season 1444 AH/2023.

غدًا الأحد 15 ذو القعدة 1444هـ، هو آخر موعد لإصدار تصاريح العمرة، قبل موسم الحج.



تقبّل الله منّا ومنكم صالح الأعمال 🤲🏻#أذن_بالناس#مكة_والمدينة_في_انتظاركم_بشوق pic.twitter.com/3lxfjJGT0K — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) June 3, 2023

It has noted that the last date for Umrah pilgrims to depart is on the June 18.

The ministry confirmed that the Umrah visa does not allow pilgrims to perform the rituals of Haj.

On Thursday, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs announced the largest operational plan for this year’s Haj season.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.