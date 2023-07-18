Saudi Arabia, Turkey seal drone deal during Erdogan’s visit

Turkish defence firm Baykar's CEO tweeted that the move was the biggest defence and aviation export contract in Turkey's history.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 18th July 2023 6:55 pm IST
Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar and Saudi Defence minister signing the deal

Riyadh: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s move to strengthen diplomatic ties with Gulf countries is seeing success as Saudi Arabia agreed to buy drones from Turkey in the biggest defence contract between the two nations.

BookMyMBBS

The historic deal was announced on Tuesday in the presence of Turkish president Erdogan and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman at the signing ceremony between the Turkish defence company, Byakar, and the Saudi defence ministry, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

While taking to the Twitter, Saudi defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman emphasised on diplomatic ties between the countries after signing the contract.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
After arriving in Saudi Arabia, Erdogan inks several deals

“With the support of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, I signed today a defence cooperation plan with HE Yaşar Güler, the Turkish National Defense Minister, in line with the military and defence cooperation efforts between our two friendly countries (sic),” he tweeted.

He further revealed that Saudi Arabia will acquire the drones “with the aim of enhancing the readiness of the kingdom’s armed forces and bolstering its defence and manufacturing capabilities.”

Meanwhile, Baykar CEO, Haluk Bayraktar tweeted and said that the move was the biggest defence and aviation export contract in Turkey’s history.

“We signed a contract with the Saudi Arabian defence ministry for the Bayraktar Akinci (unmanned combat aerial vehicle) export and cooperation,” he added.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic relationship had strained after Ankara’s support for pro-democracy movements in the Middle East. Turkey also allegedly had given refugee to slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Turkish leader arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday as part of a three-day Gulf tour to strengthen the ties.

President Erdogan earlier had a closed-door meeting with the Saudi crown prince at Al-Salam Royal Palace. After Saudi Arabia, Erdogan will visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 18th July 2023 6:55 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button