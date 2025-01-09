Saudi Arabia, UAE condemn Israeli map claiming Arab territories

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have condemned and rejected an Israeli map that claimed Jordanian, Syrian, and Lebanese territories as part of so-called “greater Israel.”

In a post on X by the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Arabic account, the map showed the biblical boundaries of the ancient Kingdoms of Israel and Judea which extended according to Biblical accounts, into different areas east of the Jordan River.

The caption on the map said, “Did you know that the Kingdom of Israel was established 3000 years ago?”and portrayed the biblical narratives of ancient rulers like Saul, David, and Solomon.

It also detailed the division of the kingdom between Israel in the north and Judea in the south, prior to Israel’s defeat in 722 BC and Judea’s in 568 BC.

“This division led to political conflicts throughout the history of the people of Israel, and its effects continued for hundreds of years.”

“However, the Jewish people in the diaspora continued to look forward to the revival of their powers and capabilities and the rebuilding of their state, which was declared in the State of Israel in 1948 to become the only democracy in the Middle East,” it added.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 8, the Saudi Foreign Ministry emphasised that “such extreme claims highlight the Israeli ccupation authorities’ intent to entrench their occupation and persist in blatant violations of the sovereignty of states and international laws and norms.”

It renewed its call for the international community to play its role in stopping Israeli violations against countries and peoples of the region.

The ministry stressed the need to respect the sovereignty of states and their borders to limit the exacerbation of the region’s crises.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected provocative practices aiming to alter Palestine’s legal status, stating that publishing the map is a deliberate attempt to expand occupation and a violation of international law.

The ministry emphasises the need for support in regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East peace process, aiming for a two-state solution and an independent Palestinian state.

The ministry reiterated its call on the UN and the UN Security Council to improve regional peace and security.

Several Arab countries have already denounced the Israeli map, including Qatar, Kuwait, Palestine and Jordan.

The map’s release coincides with extremist ministers in Israel’s government discussing the possibility of a full Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank and the reconstruction of settlements in Gaza, both Palestinian regions unjustly controlled by Israel since 1967.

In November 2024, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared: “2025 will be the year of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria,” referring to the occupied West Bank.