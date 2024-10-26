Saudi Arabia, UAE condemn Israeli strikes on Iran

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, October 26, condemned Israel’s military targeting of Iran, which is a violation of its sovereignty and of international laws and norms.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that, “The Kingdom reaffirms its steadfast stance against continued regional escalation and the expansion of conflicts that endanger the security and stability of countries and people in the region.”

Saudi Arabia urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and work to de-escalate tensions, warning of the consequences of ongoing military conflicts in the region.

The Kingdom also calls on the international community, as well as influential and active parties, to fulfill their roles and responsibilities in reducing tensions and ending conflicts in the region.

#بيان | تعرب المملكة العربية السعودية عن إدانتها واستنكارها للاستهداف العسكري الذي تعرضت له الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والذي يعد انتهاكاً لسيادتها ومخالفة للقوانين والأعراف الدولية، وتؤكد المملكة على موقفها الثابت في رفضها لاستمرار التصعيد في المنطقة وتوسع رقعة الصراع الذي… pic.twitter.com/50HOYByTj1 — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) October 26, 2024

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed grave concern over the increasing tensions and their potential impact on regional security and stability.

The ministry called for maximum restraint and preventing further escalation, emphasizing the importance of exercising wisdom and avoiding actions that may expand the conflict, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

It emphasizes the importance of dialogue, international law adherence, and state sovereignty in resolving ongoing crises, avoiding confrontation and escalation.

In a post on X, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait also condemned the airstrikes by Israel on Iranian territory.

On Saturday morning, Israel launched “precise strikes” on Iranian military sites, including air defense batteries and ballistic missile manufacturing sites.

Israel claims that the sites were utilized in Iran’s recent and previous attacks on Israel on October 1 and April 14.