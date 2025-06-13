Saudi Arabia, UAE condemn Israeli strikes on Iran, seek UN action

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, June 13, strongly condemned Israel’s strikes on military and nuclear sites in Iran, warning of grave risks to regional stability and urging the international community to act swiftly to stop the escalation.

In a statement on X, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermine its sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms.”

Saudi Arabia described the Israeli attacks as “heinous” and called on the international community and the UN Security Council to take “great responsibility for halting this aggression immediately.”

#Statement | The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermine its sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and… pic.twitter.com/OYuWXwiE5y — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 13, 2025

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also denounced the strikes “in the strongest terms” and voiced “deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions for security and stability in the region.”

The UAE stressed “the importance of exercising maximum self-restraint and wisdom to avoid risks and the expansion of the conflict” and reiterated its position that dialogue, adherence to international law, and respect for sovereignty are essential for resolving crises. It called on the Security Council to take urgent steps to secure a ceasefire and safeguard peace.

UAE Condemns in the Strongest Terms Israel’s Military Targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iranhttps://t.co/RJ4HEpmXWm pic.twitter.com/Pb7k5TQF0g — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) June 13, 2025

Other Gulf states, including Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait joined in condemning the Israeli strikes and called for an immediate end to the aggression.

#بيان : قطر تعرب عن إدانتها الشديدة واستنكارها البالغ للهجوم الإسرائيلي على الأراضي الإيرانية#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/o1dx2nYj4k — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) June 13, 2025

#بيان || تُعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة سلطنة عمان الشديدة للعدوان العسكري الغاشم الذي شنّته إسرائيل على أراضي الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، والذي استهدف منشآت سيادية وأوقع ضحايا. pic.twitter.com/aNH6mU2sSq — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) June 13, 2025

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية

الجمعة الموافق 13 يونيو 2025



تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار دولة الكويت الشديدين للهجمات الإسرائيلية على الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، في انتهاكٍ صارخٍ لكافة القوانين والمواثيق الدولية، وبما يعد اعتداءً سافراً على السيادة الإيرانية ويعرض أمن… pic.twitter.com/TzVLsxP8m3 — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) June 13, 2025

In the early hours of Friday, dozens of Israeli jets carried out Operation Rising Lion, targeting key military and nuclear sites across Iran. Reports indicated that the strikes killed senior figures including Revolutionary Guard Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, and several nuclear scientists.

التلفزيون الإيراني: الكيان الصهيوني استهدف منشأة نطنز في محافظة أصفهان، ولا تقارير إلى الآن عن وجود تلوث نووي#الأخبار pic.twitter.com/k3AMc6Ld1x — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) June 13, 2025

حريق بمبنى في طهران قصفته طائرات إسرائيل pic.twitter.com/steYKxz2No — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) June 13, 2025

Tehran declared a state of high alert, accused Israel of targeting residential areas and causing civilian casualties, including women and children. The Iranian leadership vowed a “crushing response” and held both Israel and the United States responsible for the escalation. Iran also closed regional airspace amid fears of further attacks.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include Kuwait’s condemnation of the Israeli strikes, which was not mentioned in the earlier version.