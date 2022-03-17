Saudi Arabia, UK sign MoU to form strategic partnership council

The two leaders also reviewed regional and international issues of common interest, including the developments in Ukraine, and efforts to address them

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 17th March 2022 11:17 am IST
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have signed a memorandum of understanding on the formation of a strategic partnership council between the governments of the two countries.

During their talks, they discussed opportunities to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Johnson arrived in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday after his visit to the United Arab Emirates during his Gulf tour.

