Saudi Arabia, UK sign MoU to form strategic partnership council

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have signed a memorandum of understanding on the formation of a strategic partnership council between the governments of the two countries.

During their talks, they discussed opportunities to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The two leaders also reviewed regional and international issues of common interest, including the developments in Ukraine, and efforts to address them, it added.

Johnson arrived in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday after his visit to the United Arab Emirates during his Gulf tour.