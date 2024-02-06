Saudi Arabia unveils first locally made Lucid electric car

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th February 2024 10:14 am IST
Saudi Arabia unveils first locally made Lucid electric car
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has unveiled its first locally manufactured Lucid electric car for the police at the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh on Sunday, February 4.

The car equipped with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with six cameras to identify vehicles violating traffic regulations, including overspeeding, wrong parking, misleading, and expired registrations.

It can identify people’s behavioral traits by reading their faces and analyzing data, enhancing security and geographical scope by sending it to a command and control center.

This car also features a drone that swiftly responds to incidents like gunfire by capturing scene footage, aiding in rapid response efforts.

The Saudi security forces are integrating an innovative electric car into their fleet, powered by AI, to enhance security patrols and maintain public safety.

In September 2023, Lucid electric car manufacturing company, which is majority-owned by the Saudi government Public Investment Fund (PIF), opened its first factory in the Kingdom.

The factory is located in the Industrial Valley in King Abdullah Economic City, west of the Kingdom overlooking the Red Sea. It will be the company’s first factory outside the United States of America.

The Saudi factory’s annual production capacity is set to reach 155,000 cars by 2028, doubling from the current 5,000 cars annually.

