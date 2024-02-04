Watch: Prayer areas along highways in Madinah renovated

Riyadh: The temporary prayer areas on the highways in Madinah city, Saudi Arabia, have been recently renovated using modern models.

The renovation comes as part of the implementation of the plans of the Madinah Municipality to address visual distortion in roads, main streets, and neighborhoods.

Taking to X, on Saturday, February 3, the secretary of the Madinah region, Engineer Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Balihshi, published a video clip showing renovated prayer areas.

Watch the video here

كيف ستبدو المصليات المؤقتة على الطرق السريعة بمنطقة #المدينة_المنورة ؟! pic.twitter.com/uTHpFlwYkR — فهد البليهشي (@fahadbuliheshi) February 2, 2024

The clip garnered significant attention and admiration on social media platforms, accompanied by thanks for the efforts of the Madinah Municipality in addressing visual distortion.

One of the X user wrote, “What happened in Madinah is a great work in serving the houses of God. I hope it will be seen in all the highway prayer halls in the Kingdom.”

Here’s a look of before and after

Photo: Madinah_now/X

Photo: @soonmadinah/X

Photo: MED_projects/X

Photo: X

Madinah is renowned for its Prophet’s Mosque, Al Rawda Al Sharifa, which houses the tomb of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him).

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa.

In 2023, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah received 280 million worshippers, both male and female.