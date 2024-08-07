Saudi Arabia unveils tallest & largest entryway to Grand Mosque

In a significant development, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced King Abdullah Gate as the tallest and largest gate of the Grand Mosque.

The General Authority announced the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

This mosque, located at the holy site of Makkah is the largest in the world and serves as a central site for Islamic worship, especially during the Haj pilgrimage.

The gate number 100, is 13.3 meters high, 7.7 meters wide, and weighs 14 tons. It is distinguished by its modern architectural design and Islamic decorative art, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The massive gate named in honour of the late King Abdullah Ibn Abdulaziz Al Saud features three external and three internal arches, topped by three balconies above the historic gate.

Above these are two minarets taller than the other minarets of the Grand Mosque. The gate’s magnificent construction and beautiful architecture have transformed it into a landmark.

The authority also noted that the Grand Mosque has 210 gates, equipped with digital panels that light green for worshippers to come in and red when the mosque is full.

The personnel of the Gate Management Department contribute to ensuring smooth movement and work to create an atmosphere suitable for performing prayers and carrying out rituals at the Grand Mosque.